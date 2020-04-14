Local dermatologist offers free virtual skin consultations for healthcare workers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Amidst this coronavirus pandemic, our healthcare workers are not only having to work on the front lines, but also have to wear protective gear constantly to keep people safe. This personal protective equipment (PPE) can cause skin irritation. Dr. Kathryn Dempsey of Coastal Dermatology Skin Care Center is offering free virtual skincare consultations to these workers.

According to Dr. Dempsey, around 60% of healthcare workers get acne or rashes and 20% to 40% get burns or skin irritation. She also says that this irritation can get so severe that it inhibits their work.

She explains, “I think the biggest problem that we are seeing and one that can really interfere with working is skin breakdown secondary to the pressure that is necessary for an adequate seal for the N-95 masks.”

Normally, if caught early, these skin issues can be simply fixed by adjusting your skin care regiment or adding a product that can easily be ordered online.

Dr. Dempsey stresses the importance of taking care of these conditions early explaining, “And so as soon as we see any sort of indentation or any sort of pinkness or redness, we need to make changes. Because that is a lot easier to prevent that train from going down the tracks than it is to catch it when that skin is already opened up.”

To book an appointment, send your contact information, hospital ID badge, and photos of the skin irritation to frontlinederm@gmail.com. Dr. Dempsey is willing to work around healthcare worker’s schedules making time to see them (virtually) early in the morning, around lunch, and even into the evening after their shifts end.

