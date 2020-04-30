Local Cumulus radio stations help fight hunger crisis in America

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — There is a hunger crisis in America caused by COVID-19. It is impacting people who have never been faced with the possibility of hunger.

During this emergency, we’re all being called upon to help others. Ten Cumulus radio stations including JET 100.7 and 102.7 WXBM are teaming up with Feeding the Gulf Coast for a “Radio Cares: Feeding America Emergency Radiothon.” It’s a one-day fundraiser to fight hunger in the U.S., and it’s happening all day Thursday, April 30.

Regional food banks across America are running at twice their capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic. Grocery chains normally help, but because the grocery supplies are not readily available, foodbanks are low on supplies. Add to this the fact that donations are running far behind normal patterns due to terminations, furloughs, and record highs in unemployment.



“We’ve seen a huge increase in our Find Help tab on our website. We’ve seen about a thousand percent increase. I know that sounds kind of insane but we have had so many people clicking on that looking for help and trying to find a pantry in their area. I know that I personally am one out of so many people in our organization and I get calls every single day with people looking for a pantry,” said Aubrey Grier, Feeding the Gulf Coast.

All day on Thursday, April 30 you can help them by making a donation to the ‘Feeding America Emergency Radiothon’ at www.RadioCares.org, or text “FEED” to 95819 to donate.

Feeding the Gulf Coast serves more than 400 partners through food pantries in Alabama, Mississippi, and the Florida panhandle, so your donations will stay local.



Find food distribution sites in your community: https://www.feedingthegulfcoast.org/find-help