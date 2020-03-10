Local church group quarantined for COVID-19 allowed home, lands in NYC

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile/Baldwin church group who were under quarantine for COVID-19 has returned back to the United States.

The group from 3Circle Church landed in New York City early Tuesday morning. This after they tested negative for the virus.

The group of 13 went to the Holy Land last week. At one point they stayed at the Angel Hotel in Bethlehem and then left for the next leg of their journey. Lead Pastor, Chris Bell says their tour bus was informed that a Greek tourist and some hotel workers had tested positive for COVID-19. Bell said local authorities advised them to return to the hotel and stay there.

LATEST STORIES: