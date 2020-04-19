Local Businesses support plans for reopening the state

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – On Friday Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth and State representative Danny Garret released his recommendations for the process of reopening Alabama called the “Reopen Alabama Responsibility 1” and local businesses in Mobile are in support.

The plan is all about putting Alabama back to work in a safe and responsible manner. Tony Sawyer owns Bob’s downtown resturant in Mobile, he had to close his doors due to the pandemic on March 18th. He says This is what the economy needs is for Alabama to get back to work so we can get back to normalicy.”

For small, hole in the wall businesses like Sawyer’s restaurant there will be some challenges to face when they are allowed to reopen. Those guidelines for restaurants include keeping tables six feet apart and only allowing six people per table, but Sawyer is excited to open again nonetheless. He says “It’s time. It’s like waiting on a new born kid, i’m ready, i’m excited. The guidelines are set forth. Let’s follow them let’s follow them and do your part.”

Those other non-essentail business like gyms and hair salons will be allowed to reopen under this plan as well, but with limitations like increasing sanitizing and enforcing social distancing. Tyler Teed owns T-squared Fitness in Mobile and says he is ready for the chance to have his clients in the gym again. “As far as the proactive side of let’s go ahead and try to open us back up. I think it’s good and it will be beneficial not only for us, but for other people as well to be able to actually go to work.”

Teed does have some concerns though, he knows Alabama need to go back to work, but he hopes all businesses follow the set guidelines for reopening to avoid a spike in the virus. He says “Everyone needs to make sure that we are still taking precautions and we are still being careful and doing all of the right things that we need because we don’t want this to backfire.”

Governor Ivey has reviewed the plan and has sent it to her coronavirus task force and is expected to issue a new public stay at home order on or before April 28th. You can read that full reopen report here: https://www.wkrg.com/health/coronavirus/ainsworth-releases-small-business-commission-recommendations-for-responsibly-reopening-alabamas-economy/