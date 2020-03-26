Local barbers hit hard by social distancing

“The barbers we have, we’re staggering. We’re not working multiple barbers a day anymore because it’s not worth the money,” said Burgess.

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – “There’s not a lot of places you can go anymore and talk. This is one of the few places still open where you can come to socialize and relax. You don’t have to think about it (Coronavirus) if you don’t want to,” said barber Ashton Burgess.



A community spot where you’ll commonly hear debates over quarterbacks and fishing stories shared has a much different feel right now.



“The barbers we have, we’re staggering. We’re not working multiple barbers a day anymore because it’s not worth the money,” said Burgess.



Burgess says Spanish Fort Barbershop is only doing about a third of their normal business right now. In his line of work, he doesn’t really have an option to work from home.



“In this job, if you aren’t cutting hair you aren’t eating,” said Burgess. “I have a family to provide for, my wife was recently laid off, so I have to be here to work.”



The conversations and day to day operations may be changing.



“We’re washing our hands constantly. We’re doing everything we can to make this as clean and safe place for us and our customer base,” said Burgess.



But for now, Spanish Fort Barbershop is doing what they can to provide a sense of normalcy.



“It is, I think, a good area for the community. Guys can come in and relax and get stuff off their chest,” said Burgess.