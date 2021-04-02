Local attorneys urging community to get vaccine after childhood coach’s wife died from COVID-19

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Cedar Street baseball fields in Foley are a special place for Randall Caldwell.

“We all played baseball, football, even soccer together,” said Caldwell.

He and his childhood friend, Drew Winzell, played ball at the park growing up. Their coach, Anthony Kaiser, was diagnosed with COVID-19 late last year and admitted to the hospital.

“While I was in (the hospital), my wife came down with it and she went into the hospital on January 1st, ICU, ventilator. She was gone on January 6th,” said Kaiser.

His wife of 45 years, Dee, tested positive for the virus in early 2021, passing away suddenly just days later.

“It was difficult for the whole family to lose someone that quick. I just never expected it. It’s a real thing,” Kaiser added.

His two former players, now local attorneys, are hosting a free vaccination clinic Saturday at their office in Foley. It’s by appointment only. 1000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered in an effort to save lives.

“If we can save one or two people along the way man that makes it more than worth it,” added Caldwell. “To me it feels like we’re getting back to normal. I would encourage anybody to get this vaccination,” said Winzell.

The vaccine will be administered at 218 N. Alston Street in Foley. To register for an appointment click here.