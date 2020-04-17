Lives Lost: Holocaust survivor was Israel’s 1st virus victim

JERUSALEM (AP) — Arie Even survived the Holocaust in Hungary, and some other close calls since, but he couldn’t escape the wrath of the global pandemic ravaging the elderly.
The 88-year-old was infected last month in his assisted living facility in Jerusalem and became Israel’s first coronavirus fatality.
His family recalled a man of fine tastes and keen social awareness and expressed frustration at how his retirement home was exposed to outside infection.
Because of public gathering restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus, he had a limited funeral and his large family was deprived of a the traditional Jewish mourning ritual.
