LIVE: MSDH leaders discuss COVID-19 vaccine availability in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will hold a news conference on Friday regarding COVID-19 vaccine availability in the state.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers and Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection Jim Craig will take part in the news conference.

On Friday, Governor Tate Reeves announced 15,000 new appointments to get the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine were now available in Mississippi.

People eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine can try to make an appointment at COVIDvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 call center at 1-877-978-6453.

The news conference starts at 1:00 p.m.