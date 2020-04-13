LIVE | Ga. Governor Kemp to provide update on COVID-19

ATLANTA (WJBF/GPTV) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is set to give a briefing regarding the state’s COVID-19 response, Monday afternoon.

The Governor will be joined by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Director Homer Bryson, and Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden.

The press conference is set for 4 p.m.

