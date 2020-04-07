‘Light it up Mobile’ event scheduled for USA Health University Hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A “Light it up Mobile” event has been scheduled at USA Health University Hospital to show support for healthcare workers.
People are encouraged to come to USA Health University Hospital Sunday, April 12, from 7-8 p.m. and tune in to 92.5 FM and turn on their flashers on their cars to show support for hospital workers. Do not get out of your vehicle.
