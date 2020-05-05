Lifted restaurant restrictions allow Flora-Bama to partially open

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — “Sitting here at the Flora-Bama” has a whole new meaning now.

That’s because Monday was the first time in weeks people were allowed to come in, order a drink and take a seat.

“We’re located right on the beach, right on the Florida/Alabama line. While our property is in Alabama and Florida, our restaurants technically fall in the state of Florida,” said John McInnis, one of the owners. “You can’t reopen bars, so what we’re doing is requiring all of our customers to sit down and have table service.”

For a comprehensive list of which areas are currently open, click here.

LATEST STORIES: