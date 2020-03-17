LifeSouth: We’re not getting enough blood to help local patients

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — LifeSouth Community Blood Centers in South Alabama are used to getting around 80 donors a day. That’s what they need to meet the demand for blood at our local hospitals.

Since the coronavirus threat has risen, they’re only getting a fraction of those donors. Employees tell News 5 they’re projected to lose about 1,200 donors in the next two weeks.

“The blood that is collected in our area, Mobile County, Baldwin County, Clarke County, all the places, Thomasville, even some in Pensacola, that blood stays in our hospitals,” said District Director Marty Pittman. “If you donate to another blood center, thank you for donating. But that blood will not be here with our local hospitals.”

Pittman also emphasized that COVID-19 cannot be spread through blood transfusion. Their facilities are still taking extra cleaning precautions, in addition to the sanitation standard they had to begin with. Something specific they’re doing at their Mobile and Daphne facilities – wrapping the stress balls donors squeeze with plastic bags.

LifeSouth is taking their donation truck all over Southern Alabama this week. They have an event Wednesday at the Daphne Rouse’s from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and another Thursday at Baldwin EMC.

For a list of all blood donation opportunities, click here.

