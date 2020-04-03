LifeSouth seeks recovered COVID-19 patients to help by donating plasma

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — LifeSouth is partnering with medical centers in Florida, Georgia and Alabama to collect plasma from COVID-19 patients who have recovered from the virus, to transfuse to patients with COVID-19 to help with recovery.

Recovered COVID-19 patients who were tested and found positive, can donate plasma if they have not had symptoms for at least 14 days and test negative by a lab, or after 28 days without symptoms with no follow-up testing required. 

The treatment is considered an investigational new drug by the FDA and collected donations will be sent to medical centers to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients. The plasma contains antibodies that may help fight the virus.

Plasma is the clear, straw-colored liquid in the blood that remains when red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets are removed. 

Potential donors should email medicaloffice@lifesouth.org or call 888-795-2707. 

