LifeSouth calling for more blood donors during COVID-19 pandemic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — LifeSouth says with blood drive events being canceled due to COVID-19, there is a shortage for blood in Lower Alabama.

LifeSouth is in need of donors of all blood types, and is in critical need of Type O and B donors.

“We are so grateful to our donors who came in to donate as our community was first impacted by COVID-19, and we ask blood donors and those who have not given before to continue to help. We want to make sure the blood is on the shelves when our local patients need it most.” Brite Whitaker, Director of Outreach with LifeSouth

LifeSouth says the coronavirus does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives, and the organization is taking every precaution to maintain a safe environment for donors and staff in its centers and bloodmobiles.

LifeSouth’s donor centers are located at 967 Hillcrest Road in Mobile and 26125 Capital Drive in Daphne.

Donor information:

Must be at least 17 (or 16 with parental permission)

Weigh a minimum of 110 pounds

Be in good health

A photo ID is also needed.

For additional information, call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org.

