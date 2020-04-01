Lifelines Counseling offers help during COVID-19 crisis

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — April 1 means the first time many are facing bills, like rent, who may be struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lifelines Counseling says they’re here to help. They have a vast number of resources that are just a phone call to 211 away.

“Our tagline is real solutions for real problems, and we offer a multitude of counseling and education services during this time,” said Chandra Brown, the executive director for Lifelines Counseling Services.

These are uncertain times, as COVID-19 cases continue to grow across the nation. Leading to businesses closing to try and slow the spread, and people losing their source of income.

“We do have folks who are feeling very very anxious,” said Brown.

Their staff is providing mental health services, and financial and housing counseling.

“People can call our organization to get them to walk them through those decisions. Then really start looking at your budget about what’s important and what’s not important,” said Brown.

They even offer an emergency solutions grant, to help eligible Mobile residents who are facing eviction.

“Typically we’ve been able to help people with their rent, depending on the income bracket that they fall in. There are several hoops they have to jump through,” said Brown.

They are here to provide guidance during a time that may feel overwhelming.

You can call 211 to get connected and they can help you find whatever resources your situation needs.

“I think 211 is an undiscovered resource. Absolutely call it, our call volume has like doubled over the past 3-4 weeks. So if we can’t get to you, please just keep calling. We are 24/7 want to help you, and we’re there for you,” said Brown.

Family counseling program: 251-602-0909

Consumer Credit Counseling service: 251-602-0011

