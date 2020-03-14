Life in the time of coronavirus: Baldwin County families go about their business

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a beautiful sunny day in Spanish Fort. It’s a little hot for March 14th and youth soccer. But families are enjoying the weather and watching their kids on the soccer pitch.

The chatter in the lawn chairs from soccer moms and soccer dads is a bit different. The conversations circle around where you can find toilet paper and hand sanitizer. As of Friday night, both were gone from the shelves at the Publix just down the road from the soccer fields.

But there is one thing that’s missing from the voices of the parents as they discuss their plans to handle 2 1/2 weeks of their kids being out of school… panic. “It’s awesome,” says Susan Miller. Her grandkids live with her in Spanish Fort. She’s happy to be out here watching her grandson, Landon, bolt around the field with his shock of bright red hair chasing after the ball. “Love the fresh air, the sunshine, the people,” she says. Most school-sponsored sports and events are canceled. But the soccer game falls far below the 500 person limit Governor Kay Ivey recommended for canceling events.

Trevor Blount has the same attitude, “Obviously the coronavirus is in the back of our minds, but we’re out here practicing basic safety requirements like washing hands.” His son is also on the soccer field, while his daughter plays in the grass with a friend. They are both excited about having a few weeks off of school. Blount says overall he’s happy with how everything’s being handled, including school, “It might be a little bit of an overreaction, but at the same time I think it’s probably the appropriate step to take given the concern and fear.”

Miller says it’s all in God’s hands anyway, “I look at Psalm 91 and I’m good to go.” The Bible verse in part reads, “I will say of the LORD, ‘He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.’ Surely he will save you from the fowler’s snare and from the deadly pestilence.”

LATEST CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES: