Legal complaint filed against Orange Beach vacation rental company

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A class-action suit has been filed against Liquid Life Vacation Rentals.

A patron brought concerns to us back in May regarding the refund process when beaches closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

This month, an attorney reached out to us saying the issues were more widespread; and the lawsuit alleges the company was both in breach of contract and responsible for unjust enrichment when it came to several customer rentals. The exact number is not listed in the suit.

The company’s owner Randy Hall sent News 5 the following statement .

“We have provided refunds for more than 90% of the people involved and we are working with the others to resolve the matter fully. The legal document involves one consumer and one attorney who has limited info about the matter. It’s a guess on his part.” Randy Hall, Owner – Liquid Life

In the suit, and per the account we got from a Mississippi woman in our previous report, Liquid Life offered a refund via rental credit and a 20 percent discount on a future booking – but weeks later, customers received a check in the mail for a fraction of what they paid, accompanied by a note saying that was now what the company was offering.

