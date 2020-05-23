Leaving hand sanitizer in your hot car could start a fire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a good idea to keep hand sanitizer with you at all times to protect yourself against germs, especially now as the coronavirus continues to spread. But make sure you don’t leave it in your car! Heat and hand sanitizer definitely don’t mix!

When you look at the label on the back of bottles of sanitizer, the warning states that it is flammable, so it should be kept away from fire or flame. While the warning doesn’t directly state that it shouldn’t be left in a hot car, the “flammable” notation should give you an idea that it could catch your car on fire.

A photo from the Western Lakes Fire District in Wisconsin shows a seriously damaged car door due to hand sanitizer catching it on fire. A post on the department’s Facebook page says most hand sanitizers are alcohol-based, which makes them flammable.

It’s also important to stay hydrated in this heat and in that post, firefighters also remind us that leaving a bottle of water in a hot car in direct sunlight can also spark a fire because the water and plastic create a magnifying effect that could ignite the part of your car where the beam of light is focused.