Law enforcement focusing on encouraging mask compliance over policing it

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The mandatory mask order went into effect 5 p.m. Thursday, and unlike Mobile – this was something new for cities across the bay.

“Enforcement of the mask order is going to be our last resort, again we’re just gonna try to get the compliance. We’re going to have masks, if somebody forget and went to the store – we’re gonna hand them a mask, and if they put it on, we’re moving on,” said Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber.

He said the only time police would really intervene would be under extreme circumstances where more aggravating violations and/or crimes occurred – or if a business called to report people not complying after the business asked them to.

“Which is the right of the business,” he said. “If somebody fails to comply, now we’re looking at a criminal trespass issue.”

The City of Mobile enacted its own mask mandate on July 3. Since then, police said they issued zero citations – but handed out about 1,000 masks to people not wearing them in public.

