Law enforcement eyeing individual fireworks use now that several shows are canceled

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — With several cities canceling their fireworks shows out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, police departments across the county want people to know what you can and can’t do when it comes to firing them yourself.

Rules differ from city to city, you can usually find the ordinance on your city’s website.

In Fairhope, you’re not allowed to light them on city streets or property, but you can on private property — which is most commonly people’s yards and piers and docks.

“Be careful. Be courteous of your neighbors. A lot of times they end up in your neighbor’s yard or on their houses,” said Lt. Shane Nolte with the Fairhope Police Department. “Just be careful.”

In Spanish Fort, it’s legal to discharge fireworks on July 4, specifically from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In Gulf Shores, it’s illegal to use fireworks within city limits unless you have a permit from the Fire Marshal.

In Foley, it’s illegal to both sell and discharge fireworks without a permit, according to the city ordinance.

LATEST STORIES: