Latest Mobile County Covid 19 numbers: 94 percent of people who died had underlying conditions

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The latest numbers from the Mobile County Health Department and the Alabama Department of Public Health show 89 of the 95 people who died from coronavirus in Mobile County also had underlying health conditions.

More than half of those deaths were residents (49.5%) or employees (2.1%) of long-term care facilities.

The numbers also show that of the people who died from the virus, 93 out of 95 were over the age of 50. That includes 77.9% over the age of 65, and 19 who were between the ages of 50 and 64.

Overall numbers show 1,516 people in Mobile County have tested positive for Covid 19 as of May 13. 191 people have been hospitalized.

