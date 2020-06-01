Large protests raise concerns of COVID-19 spike

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) There is renewed concern that COVID-19 cases could spike again in U.S. cities as demonstrators gather en mass around the country.

Protests in dozens of cities, including Mobile and Pensacola, are drawing large crowds as demonstrators demand justice for the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Black and Latino Americans have been disproportionately impacted by the novel Coronavirus.

More than 104-thousand Coronavirus deaths have been reported in the U.S.

