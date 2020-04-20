Large food distribution planned for Friday at Hank Aaron Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Feeding the Gulf Coast is planning a large emergency food distribution Friday April 24 at Hank Aaron Stadium. The distribution is set for 10 a.m.

Pre-registered spots are already full, according to Feeding the Gulf Coast’s registration page. However, people can still attend the event to be put on a waitlist. Distribution for the waitlist will begin at 11 a.m. and will be on first come, first served basis.

If you or someone you know is in need of food assistance, Feeding the Gulf Coast has a number of food pantry locations across South Alabama, Northwest Florida, and South Mississippi. You can search for the nearest location to you on Feeding the Gulf Coast’s website.

LATEST STORIES