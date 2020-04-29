Lafayette toddler reunites with mom who has worked at coronavirus hospital for over a month

Coronavirus

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Neighbors and friends in one Lafayette North neighborhood held a drive-by parade Tuesday to say goodbye to 1-year-old Harper Wheeler.

Harper, described by many as a little ball of energy, has been living in Lafayette with his grandmother, Gloria Wheeler, for the past seven weeks while his mom Tasha, a traveling nurse anesthetist, worked the front lines in Texas hospitals.

The parade featured some of his favorite sesame street characters.

On Wednesday, Harper gets to go home and be reunited with his mom.

