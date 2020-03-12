KISS rock concert in Biloxi postponed until October due to covid-19

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) – The rock band KISS says they are postponing the final three shows of the spring leg of their farewell tour, including a show at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum set for this Sunday. The band announced it on their Facebook page saying, “the final three shows of the spring leg of the #KISS #EndOfTheRoad Tour are being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution.

The show in Biloxi will now be Tuesday, October 6th at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum; and Lafayette, LA will now be Wednesday, October 7th at Cajundome.

Tickets will be honored on the new date.

The band had already announced that it was postponing the ribbon cutting for their new Rock and Brews Casino in Biloxi, which was also scheduled for Sunday .

The Fall leg of the tour remains unchanged. The band looks forward to seeing the fans very soon.