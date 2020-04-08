LONDON, UK (CNN) — “Keep your indoor-outdoor cats inside to help stop the spread of coronavirus!” That’s the new recommendation from the British Veterinary Association.

A tiger testing positive for COVID-19 at the Bronx Zoo just days ago has the attention of pet owners and veterinarians all over the world. Health experts say the virus was transmitted to the tiger from a person with the virus. Veterinarians believe that can also happen to house cats, and indoor-outdoor cats can spread the virus on their fur.

This new advice is particularly for cat owners who have COVID-19 symptoms. The concern is, infected owners pet their cats. The cats then leave the house and may be petted by neighbors who may be working in their gardens, or out for a walk, then they get the virus if they don’t wash their hands and touch their face.

At the same time, if you have an indoor-outdoor cat and someone with COVID-19 pets your cat when he’s outside, your cat could take the virus inside to you.

Veterinarians say it is very important that you don’t panic about your pets. There is no need to even consider getting rid of them because of coronavirus concerns. As of now, there is no evidence showing animals can pass the virus to humans.

