Kay Ivey: State workers will work remotely starting Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — In a series of tweets Sunday evening, Governor Kay Ivey said many state workers will begin working remotely starting Monday, “effective on Monday, March 16, I will will be authorizing agency directors to implement telework, flexible work schedules and practice social distancing for the next three weeks. “

In another tweet, she writes, “departments providing public safety, direct care, and other essential services must plan and schedule their activities accordingly, with the directors of depts determining the staffing to ensure the continued operation of essential and emergency services.

Ivey said state employees should plan to return to regular work schedules Monday April 6th.