Jury trial COVID suspensions elongate pain for MPD officer, family

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The latest surge in COVID-19 cases isn’t just impacting the sick, their loved ones and healthcare workers.

The halt on jury trials is keeping closure away for a Mobile police officer and his family. Trials are suspended until at least Oct. 4.

In January 2019, Officer Clayton Graham was hit by an alleged drunk driver while on duty. Two-and-a-half years later, he’s still in a wheelchair.

“It has had a profound effect on the relationship, the family as a whole, the children, and the marriage,” his wife Tamica said. Both Tamica and Clayton shared the raw truth of what the grueling recovery has done to their family and their relationship.

“The accident has done so much, period,” said Officer Graham, who is still constantly in and out of the hospital and various doctor’s appointments, and still enduring serious pain.

“I understand what we would call the COVID delays, but that’s still frustrating,” Tamica said. “Due to COVID, we know a lot of things have changed, the procedures. But as individuals who are in this situation, it’s just frustrating that the case still lingers down.”

The trial has been delayed multiple times for reasons unrelated to the pandemic as well. The jury trial suspension forced it to once again be rescheduled — this time from Sept. 13 to Oct. 28.

Suspect Shannon Chandler was released from jail in May after posting bond.

The family thanks those who have stuck by them for their support. A fundraiser has been set up for the Graham’s through the Cash App account: $cgrahamc.