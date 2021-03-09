Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic planned for Saturday in Pensacola

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Community Health Northwest Florida has announced its first Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic on Saturday, March 13.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Brownsville Community Center at 3200 DeSoto Street.

It’s open to Florida residents age 18+ who are eligible to receive the vaccine under the governor’s latest executive orders.

You must make an appointment by calling (850) 439-3358. Only one dose is needed for the J&J vaccine unlike Pfizer and Moderna which require two shots several weeks apart.