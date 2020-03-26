Johns Hopkins: US now has most coronavirus cases of any nation

NEW YORK (AP) — The United States now leads the world in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.
According to a running count by Johns Hopkins University, the number of people infected in the U.S. topped 82,000 on Thursday. That’s just ahead of the 81,000 cases in China and 80,000 in Italy.
Italy has the most confirmed deaths of any country with more than 8,000. More than 1,000 people have died in the U.S.
LATEST CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES:
- School challenge: Alabama students have limited access to internet
- Alabama middle school principal updates students with funny video
- German baker making toilet paper cakes
- Mobile, Baldwin school superintendents release statements on school closing
- US leads world in confirmed coronavirus cases