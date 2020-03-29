John Prine hospitalized in critical condition with COVID-19 symptoms

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – John Prine is hospitalized and in critical condition with COVID-19 symptoms, according to a statement from the Prine family that was posted on the musician’s social media accounts.

“After a sudden onset of Covid-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26),” it reads. “He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical.”

“This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now,” the statement continues. “And know that we love you, and John loves you.”