Joe Diffie passed away at age 61 from complications of coronavirus (COVID-19)

Coronavirus

by: WKRG Staff, The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Unedited press release from Adkins Publicity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – GRAMMY®-winning country music legend Joe Diffie passed away today, Sunday, March 29, from complications of coronavirus (COVID-19). His family respects their privacy at this time.

From the AP — On Saturday, March 28th, a publicist for Joe Diffie said the country singer had tested positive for COVID-19. Scott Adkins released a statement to The Associated Press from Diffie that said he was under the care of medical professionals and was receiving treatment.

ABOUT JOE DIFFIE
CMA and GRAMMY®-winning country music legend Joe Diffie continues to be celebrated in hit song homages from Jason Aldean (“1994”) to Chris Young (“Raised On Country”), with a reign that includes 13 albums and more than 20 Top 10 hits to his credit. As one of the most successful singer/songwriters of the 1990s, Diffie also penned hits for artists like Tim McGraw, Conway Twitty, and Jo Dee Messina. A Tulsa native, his chart-dominating iconic songs include: “Home,” “If The Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets),” “New Way (To Light Up An Old Flame),” “Ships That Don’t Come In,” “Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox,” “John Deere Green,” “Third Rock From The Sun,” “Pickup Man,” “So Help Me Girl,” “Bigger Than The Beatles,” “Texas Size Heartache,” “A Night To Remember,” “It’s Always Somethin’” and many more. Recently, he released Joe, Joe, Joe Diffie!, his first-ever vinyl LP. The Oklahoma Music Hall of Famer also celebrated a pinnacle career milestone of more than 25 years as a member of the historic Grand Ole Opry. JoeDiffie.com

# # #

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories