Jerry Carl stops paid advertising, asks Bill Hightower to do the same

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the men seeking the Republican nomination for Alabama’s Congressional District One race says he is suspending paid advertising for his campaign, and he’s asking his opponent and other outside parties to do the same.

Jerry Carl is facing Bill Hightower in the March 31st runoff election. The winner would meet the winner of the Democratic runoff involving Kiani Gardner and James Averhart in the November general election. The seat is currently held by Rep. Bradley Byrne, who lost his bid for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate.

In a statement, Carl said;

“With the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) throughout Alabama and the uncertainty of the March 31st election now up in the air, I am suspending all paid advertising for my campaign. I urge Bill Hightower and outside groups supporting or opposing either candidate to put politics aside and do the same at this delicate time. Although this is an important election, focusing on the health and safety of our friends, family, and neighbors is of the utmost importance. There will be a proper time to resume campaign advertising in the future, but for now, we need to focus on mitigating the effects of this virus in our communities and throughout our great nation.”

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill has requested an emergency opinion from Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshal related to the possibility of postponing the runoff. Currently, neither the Code of Alabama nor the Constitution of the State of Alabama allows for the suspension, delay, or postponement of an election once the date has been set.

News 5 contacted the other campaigns involved in the runoff, notably Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville, who are competing in the runoff race for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. We have not heard back from either campaign.

