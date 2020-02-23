Japan reports 3rd cruise ship death, 57 more infected

TOKYO (AP) – Japan’s health ministry says a cruise ship passenger who had been hospitalized after testing positive for the new virus has died, the third fatality from the Diamond Princess. The latest victim is a Japanese man in his 80s who was among the first group of people developing symptoms when Japanese health authorities ordered a 14-day quarantine of the ship on Feb. 5. Three other people, all in their 80s, have died from the virus in Japan, including two former passengers of the ship. The ministry also announced 57 more cases of infections from the ship, including 55 crew members still on board and two passengers.

