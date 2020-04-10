Jaco’s Bayfront Bar & Grille pays servers during shutdown, starts fundraiser to make up lost tips

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Servers across the country have been terminated or furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, one local restaurant is doing all it can to make sure its servers are taken care of.

Jaco’s Bayfront Bar & Grille, 997 S. Palafox St., has been paying its servers, despite being required to make the move to to-go service only. However, it’s trying to make up the difference for lost tips through a fundraiser started by its owner David Hambrick.

The fundraiser’s goal is to raise $20,000 to make up for those lost tips. All the funds raised will go to servers.

When people come to Jaco’s, they’re coming for food and great service, manager Contessia Gibson told News 5 Friday afternoon. The fundraiser will allow servers to be rewarded for that great service, despite not be able to serve to tables.

“Our guests are our financial support system for our servers and without great customer service, they’re unable to have the financial support,” Gibson said. “We have been paying our servers, but we just want to pay them extra for what they’ve missed out on.”

Jaco’s is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Gibson said, and management and staff wants it to remain open so it can serve its loyal customers.

“We thank every one of you support. We appreciate each and everyone of you,” she said. “We’d love to see you six feet away, and we hope you continue to come see us one the virus is clear and we’re all good to go.”

For customers who want to donate, you can check out Jaco’s Bayfront Bar and Grill on Facebook or go to their website: https://www.jacosbayfrontbarandgrille.com/menu/

