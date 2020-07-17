JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — A coach at Jackson High School tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the school’s athletics account.
The message goes on to say the coach had taken the test because a family member had taken a test for an elective medical procedure – and the family member’s test came back positive.
“No one has shown symptoms, nor did anyone knowingly come to practice with a possible exposure,” the post reads.
Student-athletes will not practice next week. The full post is below.
LATEST STORIES:
- Jackson High School coach tests positive for COVID-19, students exposed
- Apple users: How to submit your claim in Apple’s $500M iPhone slowdown settlement
- Law enforcement focusing on encouraging mask compliance over policing it
- MCPSS plans to start online school Sept. 1
- Seasonably warm days ahead, Rain chances staying low through the weekend