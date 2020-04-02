Jackson, Alabama begins mandatory curfew Friday night

JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) – Jackson is the second city in Clarke County to issue a mandatory curfew this week.
As a precaution, a curfew will begin each night at 9 p.m. and will end at 5 a.m. each morning. The curfew will be in place until April 17th.
