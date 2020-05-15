‘It’s worth everything I’m doing:’ recovered COVID-19 patient donates to KEDPlasma

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kit Linck walked into KEDPlasma’s Mobile location Thursday, donating for the second time as a recovered COVID-19 patient.

“When I first got it, I joked around with my friends saying the only way to help people is by getting it and beating it,” he said.

And helping people is exactly what he’s doing now. His plasma contains the COVID-19 antibodies.

“That’ll hopefully be used to treat severely ill COVID-19 patients,” said Cindy Horton, regional operations manager for KEDPlasma. Patients are only able to come to the facility when they are no longer contagious.

“Well if it saves one person’s life, it’s worth everything I’m doing,” Linck said.

The facility is also still in need of general plasma donors. They’ve seen about a 40 percent drop in donations since the pandemic started. Horton wants to assure people their facility is fully compliant with CDC hygiene and social-distancing requirements.

“It’s safe to come back, it’s safe to donate,” she said.

KEDPlasma has locations in both Mobile (1255 Montlimar Drive) and Pensacola (5401 Corporate Woods Drive).

For more information on the company’s anti-COVID plasma based treatment mission, click here.

