“It’s grueling” Urgent Care workers in Mobile over run with patients and lengthy wait times

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– With new coronavirus cases on the steady rise, urgent care facilities are seeing a rapid increase in patients.

Nearly three thousand new cases in Mobile County in the last two weeks. Greater Mobile Urgent Care’s (GMUC) seeing this increasing and have had recent days with wait times up to five hours. These long waits are happening simply due to the high demand of people needing to get tested.

Dr. Darren Waters with GMUC says it is not just an issue at their facilities either, but testing centers throughout the area. He believes we are just at the beginning of the Christmas spike in cases with other potential spreader events like New Year’s celebration happening in just a few days. Water believes this spike can directly be related to people gathering for the holidays, getting exposed.

Facilities are dealing with other seasonal illnesses, but COVID-19 is dominant. The hardest part he says he that this spike is putting a strain on our healthcare workers, “it’s a spike on top of a spike and it’s really stressing the healthcare system. It’s getting to the point where the doctor’s offices can’t see everybody. You know those guys are on the front lines for 12 hours at a time seeing hundreds of patients a day and it’s been grueling.”

Waters went on to mention that this by far has been the worst they have seen of the virus “This is worse than the summer, this is worse than two weeks after thanksgiving, this is definitely the worst it’s been.”

