“It will be ok,” Spanish Fort neighbors use chalk to inspire one another during coronavirus crisis

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) —If it were any other spring in this Spanish Fort neighborhood, no one would be surprised to see children on the sidewalks, their parents strolling along for a walk during this near-perfect weather. But this is no ordinary spring. It’s life in the time of coronavirus.

So, it would be easy for everyone to hide from the sunlight, behind their closed doors in fear. It would, in fact, be reasonable. But instead, the folks in the Stonebridge neighborhood off highway 31 decided to use this beautiful day to inspire and comfort each other, while still practicing social distancing.























































All across the neighborhood families broke out the sidewalk chalk and left inspirational messages or just fun artwork. The idea is that the families can walk through the neighborhood, see the chalk, and smile a bit in these tough times.

The rainbow-colored messages and art on sidewalks, in the streets, and even on fences proclaimed “It will be O.K.” and quoted Bob Marley, “everything’s gonna be alright.”

While we are certainly far from being through this crisis, this is more evidence that often the worst of times brings out the best in people, especially here in the south.

