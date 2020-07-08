“It warms my heart,” widow of USA professor who died of COIVD-19 proud of scholarship in his name

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two months ago, University of South Alabama professor, Brian Axsmith died from COVID-19.

His wife is still coming to terms with the loss.

“I have my moments, sometimes it becomes more real than others,” said Jennifer Axsmith.

She and her husband first noticed his symptoms on April 14th.

“No matter what as a human, I lost somebody that I love, no matter what side. I lost somebody that I was married to for 10 years,” said Axsmith.

Her husband, Brian Axsmith, died on May 5th due to COVID-19, after he was intubated at the hospital.

His family has yet to say their final goodbyes.

“We haven’t been able to do a celebration of life. We haven’t done any service for him. I’m not really able to move forward in that sense. I won’t do it until everyone is safe and won’t be able to contract the virus to honor his memory,” said Axsmith.

Axsmith says she often wishes he were still here. She says she had to come to terms with losing the man she loved due to a worldwide pandemic.

“I wish every day that I could have done something that would have made it better. So even now, I struggle,” said Axsmith.

Support has helped with the loss. Earlier this week, some of his colleagues helped create a scholarship in his memory, the Brian Axsmith Memorial Scholarship in Biology, honoring the work he did with students and the university during his 20 years there.

“It warms my heart, and I know it would have meant so much to Brian to have that done and have a way for students to be able to get a scholarship to attend South Alabama and further their education because that’s what meant so much to him in his career,” said Axsmith.

Axsmith urges everyone to continue to take precautions by washing hands, wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.

“I just hope that no one in your family gets touched by it. That nobody you know has to go through having a person hospitalized where you can’t visit them, where they end up on a respirator and you can’t talk to them,” said Axsmith.

