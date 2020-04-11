IRS releases first rush of deposits for stimulus checks

(WKRG) — The Internal Revenue Service says the first rush of deposits for stimulus checks were released Saturday.

They made the announcement onto their twitter page, adding there are more checks to come.

#IRS deposited the first Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts today. We know many people are anxious to get their payments; we’ll continue issuing them as fast as we can. For #COVIDreliefIRS updates see: https://t.co/hEEWmgHA9V pic.twitter.com/2bSHOTjMAS — IRS (@IRSnews) April 11, 2020

