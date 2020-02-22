Iran reports another death, 10 new cases of new coronavirus

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – Iranian health authorities are reporting another death from the new virus that emerged in China, bringing the death toll in Iran to five. A health ministry spokesman reported the latest fatality on Saturday, but did not specify when it occurred. He said the death was from among 10 new confirmed cases of the virus in Iran. Two other people died Friday. So far, 28 cases have been confirmed in Iran, including the five who died. The deaths came as Iranians voted in nationwide parliamentary elections Friday. Many voters went to the polls wearing face masks, and some pharmacies ran out of masks and hand sanitizer amid the election-day rush.

