Iran announces 3 new cases of new virus after 2 deaths

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – Iran says three more people have been infected by the new virus that originated in central China following an announcement a day earlier that two people had died of the virus in one of Iran’s largest cities, Qom. The two deaths reported on Wednesday were both Iranian citizens. Iran says it has shut down religious Shiite seminaries as a precautionary measure in the holy city of Qom. That’s according to the official IRNA news agency. Iran recently evacuated 60 Iranian students from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the new virus.

