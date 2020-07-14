International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo postponed due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Victoria Cristina,

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND ISLE, LA – On Tuesday, the International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo Board announced that the annual event, scheduled to take place on July 23 – 25, 2020, has been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Rodeo Board made this decision with the health and safety of workers and attendees in mind. The Jefferson Parish Administration and Jefferson Parish Council support this decision and will assist event organizers in rescheduling this event at a later date.

The International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo is the oldest fishing tournament in the United States and has been taking place since 1928.

The Rodeo is usually held during the last weekend in July. For more information about the Tarpon Rodeo, visit www.tarponrodeo.org.

For more information about Jefferson Parish, visit www.JeffParish.net.

To keep up with Jefferson Parish’s response to COVID-19, visit covid.jeffparish.net.Residents can also receive regular updates by following the Parish on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@JeffParishGov) or by texting JPALERT or JPNOTICIAS to 888-777.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories