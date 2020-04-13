Innisfree Hotels donating up to 6,300 rooms for medical professionals

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — Innisfree Hotels announced Monday the company will donate up to 6,300 room nights to frontline medical professionals leading the fight against COVID-19.

Beginning Monday, Innisfree will make rooms available without charge to doctors, nurses, EMTs, paramedics and other frontline medical staff who need a place to sleep, recharge or isolate from their families through the end of May, according to an Innisfree media release.

The release says the initiative will be executed in partnership with Hilton and American Express’s commitment to donate up to 1 million hotel room nights across the United States.

Rooms will be available across a variety of Innisfree properties, including Hilton Pensacola Beach, Hampton Inn Pensacola Beach, Hilton Garden Inn Orange Beach, Hampton Inn & Suites Orange Beach, and Hilton Garden Inn Fort Walton Beach.

Contact these hotels for more information.

