Inmates, staff issued masks in Mississippi prisons

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – All inmates and employees in Mississippi prisons have been given masks to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, the state Department of Corrections said Monday. Advocates have raised concerns that the highly contagious virus is difficult to control in prisons, where inmates have little chance to keep distance from one another even when they’re told to do so. They have also pushed for wider testing for COVID-19 in prisons.

The corrections department says four Mississippi inmates have tested positive for the highly contagious virus by Monday. Twenty-one inmates have tested negative.