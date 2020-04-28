Inmates, staff issued masks in Mississippi prisons

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – All inmates and employees in Mississippi prisons have been given masks to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, the state Department of Corrections said Monday. Advocates have raised concerns that the highly contagious virus is difficult to control in prisons, where inmates have little chance to keep distance from one another even when they’re told to do so. They have also pushed for wider testing for COVID-19 in prisons.

The corrections department says four Mississippi inmates have tested positive for the highly contagious virus by Monday. Twenty-one inmates have tested negative.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories