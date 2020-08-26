Inmate at Lee County Detention Center dies while hospitalized for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Sam Sachs,

Posted: / Updated:

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An inmate at the Lee County Detention Center has died from COVID-19, officials say. The 35-year-old man was detained for probation violation.

Officials say that the inmate began showing symptoms of COVID-19 on Aug. 6 and was admitted to the East Alabama Medical Center on Aug. 7, where he had been undergoing treatment for the virus. He was one of three inmates who have required hospitalization due to symptoms of the coronavirus.

The Lee County Detention Center enacted “extensive measures” in March to combat the threat of COVID-19 at the facility. Of the inmates who required hospitalization, one is in s table condition and one has recovered and returned to the detention center.

The inmate who died while being treated for COVID-19 will not be identified yet, pending notification of next of kin.

