Inmate, 2 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Escambia County Detention Center in Alabama

Coronavirus

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson confirms the Escambia County Detention Center is sanitizing and continuing their efforts to make sure the facility is safe for inmates and staff.

Sheriff Jackson tells WKRG News 5 an inmate tested positive earlier this week, but bonded out the same day. Two staff members have also tested positive, but they were already in quarantine according to Sheriff Jackson.

Any inmates or staff members who were around these individuals have been tested. Half of those results have already come back negative, according to Sheriff Jackson.

