Ingalls suspends COVID-19 vaccine deadline

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Huntington Ingalls Industries is suspending its deadline for employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

A letter from the company’s CEO says the deadline has been suspended except for certain contracts where vaccination is required. The shipbuilder is still urging workers to get the shot.

The letter adds the company could implement other measures to improve the workforce vaccination rate.

In September, President Biden announced federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations. It included a vaccine mandate for any federal employee and those working for an employer with federal projects.

On Nov. 6, the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests. A federal court upheld that stay on Nov. 12.